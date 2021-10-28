Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s been an active start with storms passing through the Panhandle this morning. These storms have been largely heavy rain and gusty wind producers with only limited rotation. We had one tornado warning for a radar indicated severe storm with capabilities of producing a spin up in Western Bay County, around Panama City Beach, briefly after 1amCDT. But no reports of one actually forming or any damage.

Good news is most of the storms have moved out after 7 or 8am. Lets be careful on the roadways this morning as they’ll likely be water soaked.

Expect a mild, muggy, and breezy morning commute with temperatures in the low 70s. Windy conditions will be the big story through the day today and a Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening. Sustained winds of 25-35mph are likely with higher gusts especially along coastal locations of up to 40-45mph are possible. Loose objects in your yard or on the porch may get blown around or damaged. The winds will largely be out of the southwest today which will keep us warm and humid still with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the day.

As the cold front passes through today we’ll gradually see the winds shift more westerly to west northwesterly this evening and into Friday. That will draw in a cooler air mass tonight with lows returning to the 50s for most.

Friday may be a surprising day for some in the Panhandle. Skies will likely be mainly cloudy. But some along the coast and south of Hwy20 could see spitting or light showery activity on and off through the day. Temperatures will also be quite cool starting in the 50s in the morning and only warming into the mid 60s in the afternoon. It may have a wintry kind of feel to the day!

Bottom Line...

For today, storms exit east by 8 or 9am with skies turning mostly sunny through the day and only a few stray showers possible. Windy conditions from the west southwest are expected with sustained winds of 25-35mph likely, and some gusts up to 45mph are possible. Highs top out in the upper 70s with a humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has conditions cooling off tonight and a wintry feel to the day on Friday with mainly cloudy skies, light showery activity for areas south of Hwy20 to the coast, and highs only reaching the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.