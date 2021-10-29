Advertisement

2nd Annual Majette Monster Mash this Saturday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Brent Gann stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about a fun weekend event taking place in Bay County on Saturday.

Gann is one of the event organizers of the 2nd Annual Majette Monster Mash taking place at the Majette Disc Golf Course in Panama City Beach.

To learn more about the event, watch the full interview attached to this story.

