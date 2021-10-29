Bay County Sheriff’s Office host trunk or treat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk or treat.

Law enforcement agencies across Bay County will be there, they’ll also have a helicopter there from the aviation unit.

It will take place outside Panama City Mall, just in front of Planet Fitness.

This is the first time the sheriff’s office is hosting the event, but they hope to make it bigger as they go.

“Just wanted to do something for the community. Sheriff Ford is really big on community. That’s what we do. Do what we can to be a positive influence in our community,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Larry Grainger.

Grainger wants to assure parents that every bit of candy given out will be safe and free of harm.

