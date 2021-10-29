Field of Screams opens for 12th year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You’ve probably heard of the field of dreams, but Mosier Farm’s Field of Screams haunted house and corn maze is located in Cottondale.

This is the 12th year the Mosier family has hosted the event, and Halloween weekend is the final opportunity you have to be scared this year.

The Field of Screams began as somewhat of an accident.

“Actually, we just wanted to do a daytime corn maze, and we had children and people come out here,” Owner of Mosier Farm Walter Mosier remembered. “Well, at night time we’d mess around joking and having fun and we thought it was kind of spooky, so we thought we’d open it up and we had a couple hundred people, and when it hit facebook it just blew up.”

From there, it’s only gotten bigger and better. Now, it’s an elaborate production.

“We take a cornfield and we cut trails in it, and put three or four buildings out there so it’s kind of like going through the corn to a haunted house, and then back into the corn to another haunted house, so there’s no telling what you may see in between the two buildings,” Mosier said.

However, Mosier’s Field of Screams is more than just a cornfield and a few scares. We’re told it’s a fully immersive experience meant to ‘scare the yell out of you.’

Although the Field of Screams is all fun and games now, there was a time it got the family through a bit of a rough patch.

“We were a dairy farm that closed down after Hurricane Michael,” Mosier said. “We were due to open that Friday night, and on Wednesday everything was just demolished.”

Now the farm is back up and running, in addition to the haunted house during their busy Halloween season.

“We reopened as a poultry business, so we’re selling eggs wholesale, and that’s what we’re doing currently,” Mosier said. “That and scaring people.”

The last chance to be scared this year will be this Friday and Saturday. The event starts around dark, and guests who arrive before 10 p.m. will be admitted.

Tickets are $13 each and the Mosier family requests that guests wear closed-toed shoes. For more information, follow Mosier’s Farm and Delivery on Facebook.

