Friday Forecast, Windy Conditions & Coastal Showers

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The windy weather will be slow to exit the Panhandle and will linger through Saturday over NWFL. A Wind Advisory remains in place through this evening until 8pm central. Coastal showers will be possible throughout the day today especially along the coast. Those not under a shower will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

For tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s inland to lower-mid 50s along the coast.

The sunshine will return in time for the weekend! Lows will be in the 40s/50s w/highs in the 60s/70s. It will remain breezy on Saturday, but the wind should not be an issue on Halloween.

