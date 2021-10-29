A new testing facility at Eastern Shipbuilding Group

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Eastern Shipbuilding Group has partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard to modernize its fleet.

“The OPC program or the Offshore Patrol Cutter program is a 25 ship program that is meant to replace all of those aging assets,” Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group said.

They’re enhancing the technology on their medium endurance cutters which is the backbone of their fleet. They will be equipped with C5ISR technology to improve maritime security.

ESG’s C5ISR PF is supported by several key industry leaders. Northrop Grumman (NG) is C5ISR Primary System Integrator and Design Agent. L3Harris (L3H) is responsible for the exterior communications system, cybersecurity and design agent of the Aegis BL9G and AN/SPS-77(V)3 Multi-Mode Radar systems. Hose-McCann Communications (HMC) is responsible for the interior communications system. Rohde & Schwartz is responsible for the radio direction finder and identify friend or foe systems. Mid Atlantic Technical Engineering Services (MAETS) is responsible for the C5ISR rack development and construction. Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) is responsible for C5ISR rack development and construction.

“C5ISR is a fancy acronym that essentially means all of the electronics on this vessel,” D’Isernia said.

“The production facility will allow us to bring all of these different systems together and connect them, just like we would connect them on this vessel behind me, and test them so that we know once they go on the vessel that they work,” D’Isernia said.

Eastern Shipbuilding is the only shipyard that has the capabilities of having a test site co-located with the vessel, which sets them apart from their competitors for this contract.

“We’ve executed on this contract, we’ve shown the Coast Guard that this contract belongs here in Bay County, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep it here,” D’Isernia said.

This contract will represent 20 years of work for the people of Bay County.

“Several thousand people in this community will have good high paying jobs for the extent of their careers,” D’Isernia said.

D’isernia added the state invested 3 million dollars into the facility. He said they also partnered with the state and the county on approximately another 20 million dollars of infrastructure investment at the shipyard to ensure the program is successful.

The commissioning of the facility will take place at the end of this year.

