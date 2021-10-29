Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local shopping plaza has been deemed as an unfit and unsafe structure, and the owner has less than two weeks to start the process to get it fixed up.

The plaza, home to Show and Tail Gentlemen’s Club, Pizza Hut, Pho Express, and Heat Wave, was of discussion at an emergency meeting of the Bay County Code Enforcement Board Friday morning.

Rick Holmes, a local structural engineer, had inspected most of the property and was concerned by its condition. He reported it to code enforcement and code enforcement officers conducted their own inspection.

Water damage to the ceilings, standing water on the roof, and electrical laying in standing water were found.

Although the building is made up of different businesses, they are all under one roof, which is the main concern.

“Our immediate concern was to the public safety, going into any of these units and the roof collapsing,” Kathi Ashman, Manager of Bay County Code Enforcement, said.

The solution? The owner, or master lease, needs to provide a full and complete structural engineers report for the entire building within 10 days. If they don’t do that, they will face a $1,000 fine every day. The engineer has 20 days to come up with an action plan to repair the roof, or they can decide to demolish the building. If nothing is done within 30 days, the county has the right to demolish it.

