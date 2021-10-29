Panama City Beach Resort Margaritaville Cottages approved for phase one

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in July of 2019, Panama City Beach officials broke ground on a 13-acre lot on Front Beach Road near Crane Street to be transformed into a Margaritaville Resort.

Something the residents of the Bid-a-Wee neighborhood were against. That project came to a halt, until now. Thursday, the city council unanimously voted to begin construction on a new development on that lot.

The new Panama City Beach project will transport you to the Margaritaville state of mind in the form of residential living.

“It’s starting on the south side, the Gulf side, right now for 14 lots and there will be single-family homes. People can live there or they can also rent them out for short-term rentals,” City Building and Planning Director Mel Leonard said.

Phase one of the Panama City Beach Resort Margaritaville Cottages was given the green light Thursday to move forward with construction.

“The infrastructure has already started to be put in place, so there’s already been some movement out there,” said Leonard.

Movements residents of the Bid-a-Wee neighborhood at one point didn’t want.

“The original development plan that was approved by the city was a lot larger than what it is right now,” said Leonard.

Leonard said the Gulf side development was originally slated to be two 22-story condos.

“This is a significant downsize to what was originally planned. The owners wanted to do something that they felt was more marketable that could be done in a shorter period of time,” said Leonard.

Leonard said this will give our growing county more places for people to live and stay in a more compatible way.

“It also brings in more business because it gives vacationers more places to stay. It also takes some of the development pressure off of having to build another condominium or another hotel necessarily because it’s going to serve that same type of population,” said Leonard.

A paradise city officials want all to enjoy the way Jimmy Buffet would.

We reached out to the developer PCB Marg LLC for comment Thursday, but we did not hear back.

Leonard said construction is expected to start in the next few months and be complete in a year. He adds the whole thing could be built out in three to five years.

