“See Something, Say Something” campaign following several Panama City burglaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Police Department are reminding people of its “See Something, Say Something” campaign after multiple burglaries were reported in the Cove area.

Police said they have responded to five burglaries in the last three days in an area north of Cherry Street, south of 4th Street, and between Cove Boulevard and Massalina Bayou. They said most of the crimes occurred between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. when residents were at work.

Officials encourage residents to be aware of any unknown people in their area or any suspicious vehicles. They also encourage folks to make sure their surveillance cameras are working properly and report any suspicious activity.

You can contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

