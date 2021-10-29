Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The windy weather will be slow to exit the panhandle and will linger through Saturday over NWFL, but the sunshine should return in abundance by the weekend.

For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/spotty showers (30%) and lows in the 50s. Winds will be West at 20+ mph. On Friday skies will remain mostly cloudy w/showers likely near the coast. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be West/NW at 15-25+ mph.

The sunshine returns Saturday and lasts through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s/50s w/highs in the 60s/70s. It will remain breezy on Saturday, but the wind should not be an issue on Halloween.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.