Trick or treat with a wild bunch

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a unique trick or treat experience at Zoo World in Panama City Beach.

ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo celebration has full-size candy bars and a pumpkin smasher for the kids. There are also plenty of Halloween photo opportunities.

That’s not all, you still get all of the wild Zoo World animal experiences while enjoying the spooky fun.

Make sure to purchase tickets ahead of time and online here.

To see animals you can interact with during Zoo Boo, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

