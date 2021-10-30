Advertisement

Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition after a car accident Friday night in Fountain.

Troopers said one car was driving south in the northbound lane on US 231. Another car was traveling north in the northbound lane. The two cars crashed into each other.

Troopers said the car driving on the correct side of the road went up in flames when they collided.

According to FHP, the driver of the car going the wrong way was dead at the scene. He had two passengers in the car. One is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries.

The other car had two passengers as well. Troopers said they were all pronounced dead on the scene. They said one was possibly as young as two-years-old.

Bay County EMS, Bay County Fire Department, and Bay County Sheriff’s Office were all on-scene to help.

This investigation is ongoing.

