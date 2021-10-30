High School Football/Week 10 Scores and Highlights
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football/Week 10
Thursday
NBH 7 Rutherford 28
FWB 0 Lincoln 32
Friday
SSAC North
Blountstown 52 Hilliard 22
Lafayette 20 Port St. Joe 21
Liberty 31 Trenton 14
Branford 0 Bozeman 31
SSAC South
Holmes 6 Chiefland 41
Dixie 57 Freeport 20
Sneads 48 Hamilton 6
Williston 49 Cottondale 34
Taylor 40 Wewahitchka 16
Franklin 42 Graceville 34
Gadsden 23 Mosley 17
Arnold 26 Godby 45
Northview 39 Bay 35
South Walton 51 Vernon 0
Chipley 20 Walton 21
Niceville 35 Tate 0
Rickards 34 Choctaw 28
Crestview 22 Navarre 29
Off: Marianna
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.