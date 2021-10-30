Advertisement

High School Football/Week 10 Scores and Highlights

By Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 10

Thursday

NBH 7 Rutherford 28

FWB 0 Lincoln 32

Friday

SSAC North

Blountstown 52 Hilliard 22

Lafayette 20 Port St. Joe 21

Liberty 31 Trenton 14

Branford 0 Bozeman 31

SSAC South

Holmes 6 Chiefland 41

Dixie 57 Freeport 20

Sneads 48 Hamilton 6

Williston 49 Cottondale 34

Taylor 40 Wewahitchka 16

Franklin 42 Graceville 34

Gadsden 23 Mosley 17

Arnold 26 Godby 45

Northview 39 Bay 35

South Walton 51 Vernon 0

Chipley 20 Walton 21

Niceville 35 Tate 0

Rickards 34 Choctaw 28

Crestview 22 Navarre 29

Off: Marianna

