JCSO shares safety tips for Halloween

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In just a few days, kids will be calling ‘trick-or-treat’ from the streets, and it’s important to stay safe and be aware of surroundings while still having fun.

Rural areas, like Jackson County, may not have the same infrastructure in place that larger cities do, like sidewalks. Meaning, paying attention to your surroundings is even more important when you’re trick or treating.

Captain Wesley Burch with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says wearing a bright colored costume or carrying a flashlight while trick or treating is a good idea. Both cars and trick-or-treaters need to watch where they’re going.

“There’s a lot of people out on foot, and there’s also a lot of vehicle traffic, so any time those two come in contact there’s the potential for accidents to happen,” Burch said. “So, just knowing your surroundings both for the motorist and for the pedestrian is very important to keep everyone safe.”

Burch says the Sheriff’s Office will be out patroling, but they can’t be everywhere, so it’s important for each person to take their own precautions.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.