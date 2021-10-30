Advertisement

JCSO shares safety tips for Halloween

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In just a few days, kids will be calling ‘trick-or-treat’ from the streets, and it’s important to stay safe and be aware of surroundings while still having fun.

Rural areas, like Jackson County, may not have the same infrastructure in place that larger cities do, like sidewalks. Meaning, paying attention to your surroundings is even more important when you’re trick or treating.

Captain Wesley Burch with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says wearing a bright colored costume or carrying a flashlight while trick or treating is a good idea. Both cars and trick-or-treaters need to watch where they’re going.

“There’s a lot of people out on foot, and there’s also a lot of vehicle traffic, so any time those two come in contact there’s the potential for accidents to happen,” Burch said. “So, just knowing your surroundings both for the motorist and for the pedestrian is very important to keep everyone safe.”

Burch says the Sheriff’s Office will be out patroling, but they can’t be everywhere, so it’s important for each person to take their own precautions.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One local neighborhood is finding it hard to bare with some unwanted guests...
Bears spotted in local neighborhoods
Fort Walton Beach resident Justin Nunely goes viral on TikTok.
Fort Walton Beach man goes viral on TikTok, brings people together through laughter
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight.
Severe weather possible tonight
Phase one of the Panama City Beach Resort Margaritaville Cottages was given the green light...
Panama City Beach Resort Margaritaville Cottages approved for phase one

Latest News

Adopt pitties too!
National Pitbull Awareness Month
Armstrong won three prizes for winning the competition: a $500 giftcard, a john deer...
Sneads resident wins state-wide competition
The plaza holds 5 units.
Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit
Brent Gann stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about a fun weekend event taking...
2nd Annual Majette Monster Mash this Saturday