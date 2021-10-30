Latitude Margaritaville housing development update

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jimmy Buffett once said, “I just want to live happily ever after, every now and then.”

Well, one local community wants to give active adults just that.

“To stand on the ground, and you mean to hear the music and you’re feeling the vibe, and the grounds are beautiful, the buildings are super nice. It’s a place you would like to live in,” Darren Haiman, Bay County Planning Board Chairman said.

Members of the Bay County Planning Commission gathered at the Latitude Margaritaville property in Watersound on Friday to tour the new housing development.

The property has already welcomed its first four residents and hundreds more are expected.

“They’ve only just gotten started. they’ve sold a few hundred home sites. they’ve got potentially 3,200, 3,500 more to go. the rate at that which they’re gonna build these incredible,” Haiman said.

As the Latitude Margaritaville Development continues to grow. It will offer several amenities to its residents including a fitness center, amphitheater, and even a restaurant.

“It’s gonna be incredible, you know views of the intercoastal, incredible amenities. You know tennis, pickleball, pools. It’s just amazing that we have this in Bay County, Haiman said.

This property was once just a wooded area, now Haiman says it has the potential to be so much more...

“The type of growth we’re experiencing. where we are now was all slash-cut pine not too long ago. Now all of a sudden it’s starting to look like it will be the center of Bay County,” Haiman said.

He adds in the future, the property will look to add a hospital, possibly a golf course, and several other amenities over time.

“What this speaks to is qualitative expansion. I mean I don’t think we want to grow just for the sake of growing. we want to grow right. the people that have lived here, that are from here. we don’t want to sell our souls. we want this to be the place we want to live in,” Haiman said.

He says property owners expect the property to grow by as many as 600 to 1,000 homes a year.

Haiman wants says the homes being built will meet or exceed the current code. He says that should add more protection during hurricanes.

