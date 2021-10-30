PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Pitbull Awareness Month has been celebrated each October since its inception in 2007. The purpose is to bust myths and bring positive attention to pitties. Newschannel 7′s Nikki Sheaks spoke to staff members at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to see why these pups are nothing to fear.

If anyone wants to adopt one of the pups or make a donation:

752 Lovejoy Road NW, Fort Walton Beach

www.paws-shelter.org

https://www.facebook.com/PanhandleAnimalWelfareSociety

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.