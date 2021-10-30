One dead after hit-and-run in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance, as they try to locate a suspect vehicle.

Troopers said at around 6:35 a.m Thursday morning, a car traveling north on Pace Boulevard hit a pedestrian crossing the road just south of West Lee Street. After this, another sedan traveling north on the same road hit the woman while she was lying on the ground.

According to FHP, the first car that hit the woman left the scene. The car was described as a white Dodge Caravan, with damage to the front of the car and windshield.

The woman hit was 34-years-old. She was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, where she was pronounced dead.

If you know where this vehicle is or who the driver may be, please contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers!

