Sneads resident wins state-wide competition

Armstrong won three prizes for winning the competition: a $500 giftcard, a john deer side-by-side, and an all expense paid trip to Atlanta for the national competition.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One long-time Jackson County resident will now represent Florida at the national level after winning the Florida Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Competition.

Sydney Armstrong, a Sneads resident, says she signed up for this competiton several months ago. After making it through the ‘sweet 16′ round in July, Armstrong qualified for the final four this past week.

Armstrong was declared the winner after two rounds of discussion, winning several prizes. According to Armstrong, this competition wasn’t just about winning.

“To the younger generation, there are still other things you can be involved in as an Agriculturalist, but also as civic engagement,” Armstrong said. “Farm Bureau does so much to be involved with the community on a local, state and national level, and we just advocate for Florida farmers and ranchers.”

Armstrong will now represent all of Florida in January at the National competition in Atlanta.

