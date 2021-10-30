Two members of the 1981 District Championship Mosley football team are back instilling principles they learned 40 years ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the first time in 40 years, the Mosley football team won the District Championship. The last time the Fins brought home the title? 1981, and it just so happens two players off that roster are back with their team. This time, on the sidelines.

“You know, when Coach McCrory first got over here, he contacted me and told me he was coming back to Mosley,” said defensive coordinator, Patrick Miller. “Already had interest. He talked to Coach {Whiddon}. Me and Coach met and were able to get on the same page, and that made it happen. From there, it’s just been all about what we do at Mosley High School.”

Former Fins, Miller, who went on to play at Florida and eventually in the pros, now the defensive coordinator, along with Clint McCrory, who played college ball at Troy, now the offensive line coach. Both coming full circle in Lynn Haven bringing back the lessons they learned on the same turf.

“Now we are here at Mosley, and it’s no different,” said Miller. “That’s my brother and it’s not like my teammate. We’ve been together for a long time.”

“Those coaches instilled in us to be great players, not just on the field but in life,” said McCrory. “They’ve got to buy in and believe what we are saying. That was the same thing we learned in ‘81.”

Head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon is now 9-1 in his debut season with the program thankful to come in with coaches so deeply rooted.

““To me, it’s by no coincidence that both of those guys played at Mosley the last time Mosley won the district championship, and now they’re coaching at Mosley and we win the district championship again,” said Whiddon.

For these guys, not a lot has changed.

“It’s not like anything is different, but you know, it’s just the fact that we were on the team, and now we are coaching,” said Miller.

The energy of the reunion rippling through the team.

“When I first got back here, just their excitement to be around one another for the first time in a long time, that energy just spilled over into everybody else, I mean, not only were they coaching together, but they were coaching together at the school that they graduated from,” said Whiddon.

Grasping the district championship once again.

We wish it wouldn’t have taken this long,” said Miller. “But it was emotional for me, just to think about it.”

For Coach Whiddon, the impact and legacy combined, make all the difference.

“Those kids want to play hard for them because they don’t want to let them down,” said Whiddon.

