Breast cancer survivors walk in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of breast cancer survivors made their way out to Aaron Bessant Park Saturday to make strides against breast cancer. Survivors of just three weeks, all the way to one inspirational survivor of 33 years made the walk.

“I hope that I’m just that, an inspiration for hope,” Survivor Marcia Savejs said. “Miracles happen, and God is good.”

NewsChannel 7′s morning anchor and event chair Jessica Foster said this cause is close to her heart.

“I’m a four-year breast cancer survivor, and I know the importance of early detection and because my cancer was caught early, I’m thriving today,” Foster said.

Now, Foster encourages everyone to get their annual mammogram, as does Breast Radiologist Julie Miller.

“We want people to start their screening every year starting at age 40, pandemic or not,” Miller said. “Every year matters, so even you’ve skipped two or three years, get back on track and come in and get your mammogram.”

Although women are still being diagnosed with breast cancer every day, the goal for the American Cancer Society is to continue raising money for research. Until then, survivors want those battling breast cancer now to know there is hope.

Each person who came out to walk at Saturday’s event had a different reason, but all support the same cause.

Survivor Wanda Entrekin walked for her two daughters.

Survivor Lillie Johnson walked for herself.

Survivor Marcia Savejs walked for her mother and her mother’s sister.

Survivor Loretta Miller walked for herself and others.

Survivor Debbie Turner walked for herself.

Supporter Aushareah Smith walked for her grandma.

To donate to the American Cancer Society to fund research to find a cure for breast cancer, visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer.html.

