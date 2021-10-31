City of Lynn Haven hosts annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ghouls, and goblins came out to get some candy in Lynn Haven Saturday night. Families from all over town came out to Sharon Sheffield Park for the city’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Carnival.

Several local businesses, companies, and organizations came together to give back to the community.

The event featured a candy giveaway, fun games, a photo booth, face painters, and much more. There were also spooked-out Halloween-themed vehicles on display. It seems there was something for every member of the family to enjoy.

”It feels great, it feels like we’re getting back to normal,” Kathy LeBlanc, a grandparent said.

“It’s awesome, it’s amazing I love it. And I can’t believe how big a turn out this was. It was literally like amazing,” Nicole Senior, a mother said.

Both LeBlanc and Senior participated in the trunk-or-treat portion of the event, modeling their truck after Beetle Juice and decorating it with their family.

The event finished up around 8 o’clock.

