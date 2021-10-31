Advertisement

City of Panama City Hosts fall festival

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things got spooky in Downtown Panama City on Saturday. Several organizations came together to hold an assortment of spooktacular activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The day was jam-packed with a fall farmer’s market, a fall bash, art exhibits, and even a trunk-or-treat down Harrison Avenue. Candy and games were in abundance and there were a number of spooky surprises along the way. You couldn’t pass up the costumes. It seems everybody was dressed to impress.

”This year we really dug deep. It means a lot to be able to see everybody come out and really enjoy this. Especially the time we’re living in now gives the community something to do that’s free. Family and friendly it means the world to me,” Bay Arts Alliance Education Coordinator Tori Haudenschild said.

”It’s amazing, just to watch the progression of downtown for the last couple of years. But then also, after coming out of COVID. We’re just happy to see everybody getting out, having fun celebrating together,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jason Kretzer said.

Kretzer said the event would not have been possible without the support of History Class, the downtown improvement board, and Panama City Quality of Life. They all joined in to make this what Kretzer said was the best Halloween-fall festival ever.

