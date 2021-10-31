Advertisement

FSU Panama City hosts the annual Bay County Heart Walk

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community members were up bright and early Saturday morning for a cause they all hold close to their hearts. FSU Panama City hosted the Bay County Annual Heart Walk for cardiovascular disease awareness.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S., which is why raising money for this cause is so important.

While the walk was held at the campus, those who couldn’t make it in person were also welcome to join in online.

Dean Randy Hanna said he was glad to see so many people were able to show their support in any way they were able to.

“We’re all coming together for a common goal. But number two, it makes our community a healthy community. And with health, comes prosperity,” Hanna said.

The event has raised more than $30,000 dollars this year.

