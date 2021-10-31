Halloween Night Looks Spectacular, Mild & Sunny Monday Ahead!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day today. It was a milder day too with highs reaching the lower 70s. It will be a great night to get the kids out trick-or-treating with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid to low 60s! You might want to even bundle them up with a sweater or light jacket! By tomorrow morning lows will fall into the upper 40s inland to lower 50s along the coast.

We will continue to see nice weather through mid-week thanks to high pressure in place keeping our atmosphere stable. Highs each day will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows ranging anywhere from the upper 40s inland to mid 50s along the coast.

The next chance of rain doesn’t come back into the forecast until late week Thursday into Friday as another frontal system is expected to slide through the region. No severe weather is expected with this system, just general showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. For now I will go with 40-50% coverage into late in the day Thursday / Thursday night on timing, but we will update this forecast as we get closer in time. Once the frontal passage takes place, colder air will settle back in behind it, bringing us more chilly temps for for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.