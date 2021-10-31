Saturday Night Halloween Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day for the first half of our weekend. It was a chilly and breezy day as well with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. For tonight, we will have fair skies, winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, and lows in the upper 40s inland to low 50s along the coast.

Halloween will be spooktacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Conditions out and about won’t be quite as breezy with winds being out of the north-northwest at around 5-10 mph. It will be a great night to get the kids out trick or treating with clear skies and temps in the mid to low 60s! You might want to even bundle them up with a sweater or light jacket for when the sun goes down!

We will continue to see nice weather through mid-week thanks to high pressure building in bringing drier air into the region. Highs each day will be in the mid to lower 70s with overnight lows expected to be in the upper 40s inland to low/mid 50s along the coast.

The next chance of rain doesn’t come back into the forecast until next Thursday into Friday as another cold front is expected to slide through the region. No severe weather is expected with this system, just a small coverage of a few showers and rumbles of thunder. For now I will go with a 20-30% coverage but we will update this forecast as it gets closer in time as there is still uncertainty. Once the frontal passage takes place, colder air will settle back in behind it, bringing us more chilly and breezy times for next weekend.

