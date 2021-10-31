Advertisement

Zoo World hosts annual Zoo Boo Halloween event

Zoo World hosted their annual Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.
Zoo World hosted their annual Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.
By Rachel Banks
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids got the opportunity to trick-or-treat with the wildest bunch around at Zoo World’s annual Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.

The event kicked off Saturday and ran through Sunday. All the little witches and ghosts were out about for some daytime trick-or-treating and fun activities throughout the zoo.

Zoo World Director Kayte Hogan says this year’s turnout was the biggest they’ve seen. Following the pandemic, she’s excited to see families getting out and enjoying the holiday again.

Hogan says proceeds from this year’s event will go towards funding for some internal projects such as new coolers for animal produce, as well as upgrading zookeeper spaces. The money will also be used to fund a new South America area the zoo has planned for next year, which is said to feature new animals and exhibits.

