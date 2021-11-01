Honoring Veterans in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach will be sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade and Sunset Ceremony, in partnership with the VFW and American Legion, on November 11th.

The event will start at 3 p.m. with a parade through Pier Park. Organizers are asking for golf carts to sign up and decorate their carts for the parade. You can register here.

Following the parade will be a sunset ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park.

Organizers are asking everyone in the community to come out and show their support for all that have served.

