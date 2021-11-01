Advertisement

Honoring Veterans in Panama City Beach

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach will be sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade and Sunset Ceremony, in partnership with the VFW and American Legion, on November 11th.

The event will start at 3 p.m. with a parade through Pier Park. Organizers are asking for golf carts to sign up and decorate their carts for the parade. You can register here.

Following the parade will be a sunset ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park.

Organizers are asking everyone in the community to come out and show their support for all that have served.

For more details on the event, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

