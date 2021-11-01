Advertisement

How do you celebrate Halloween?

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ghosts and ghouls should be wrapping up their trick-or-treating by now, and hopefully everyone is happy with their candy loot.

Whether you dressed up like a witch and hit the streets for some trick or treating.

Or even played some harmless pranks on your friends.

It seems everyone was in a spooky spirit this Halloween.

“I love the spooky stuff,” said one local.

" I love it, the candy’s good. I get scared a lot, yeah it’s pretty fun,” Tyson Macil, a local said.

“The candy and the costumes,” Victoria Macil, a local said.

Ahead of the night of festivities, we caught up with several people here at Pier Park to find out exactly how they will be enjoying the holiday.

“I’m gonna go with my friend, and we’re gonna walk around the whole neighborhood. And we’re gonna try to get other people to join in and we’re going to try and scare his mom,” Macil said.

“We’re doing a neighborhood party. So one of our neighbors is actually set up in their driveway and all the kids are gonna get to trick or treat and hang out together. And then kind of hang out with some goodies in the driveway altogether,” Heather Register, a local said.

We had to ask some big questions ahead of the night, like what’s everyone’s favorite treat?

“Uh, Snickers,” Tyson Macil said.

“Twix or Twizzlers,” Victoria Macil said.

And what’s Halloween without a costume?

“A vampire,” Macil said.

“I’m gonna have two little witches, today they’re gonna both dress up as witches and I’m going as a hippie,” Register said.

a bunch of hocus pocus this Halloween night.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plaza holds 5 units.
Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
Members of the Bay County Planning Commission gathered at the Latitude Margaritaville property...
Latitude Margaritaville housing development update
The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance, as they try to locate a...
One dead after hit-and-run in Escambia County
Trick or Treat
Local Halloween event times

Latest News

Visiting Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida Preview
Visiting Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida Preview
Asking a few locals how they celebrate Halloween
Halloween Plans
The 23rd Ironman Panama City Beach will be November 6th.
Ironman PCB 2021
Zoo World hosted their annual Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.
ZooWorld hosts annual ZooBoo Halloween event