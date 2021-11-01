How do you celebrate Halloween?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ghosts and ghouls should be wrapping up their trick-or-treating by now, and hopefully everyone is happy with their candy loot.

Whether you dressed up like a witch and hit the streets for some trick or treating.

Or even played some harmless pranks on your friends.

It seems everyone was in a spooky spirit this Halloween.

“I love the spooky stuff,” said one local.

" I love it, the candy’s good. I get scared a lot, yeah it’s pretty fun,” Tyson Macil, a local said.

“The candy and the costumes,” Victoria Macil, a local said.

Ahead of the night of festivities, we caught up with several people here at Pier Park to find out exactly how they will be enjoying the holiday.

“I’m gonna go with my friend, and we’re gonna walk around the whole neighborhood. And we’re gonna try to get other people to join in and we’re going to try and scare his mom,” Macil said.

“We’re doing a neighborhood party. So one of our neighbors is actually set up in their driveway and all the kids are gonna get to trick or treat and hang out together. And then kind of hang out with some goodies in the driveway altogether,” Heather Register, a local said.

We had to ask some big questions ahead of the night, like what’s everyone’s favorite treat?

“Uh, Snickers,” Tyson Macil said.

“Twix or Twizzlers,” Victoria Macil said.

And what’s Halloween without a costume?

“A vampire,” Macil said.

“I’m gonna have two little witches, today they’re gonna both dress up as witches and I’m going as a hippie,” Register said.

a bunch of hocus pocus this Halloween night.

