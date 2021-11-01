Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to help warm up the cool start we have.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s inland to 50s on the coast. We’ll need something warm out the door for the morning hours today. But make it something you can easily shed as the afternoon will feel quite nice in the sun. Temperatures warm into the lower 70s for the afternoon.

A weak frontal boundary sits to our north but will have no effect on our forecast for the next several days as the atmosphere is too dry for much more than a few upper level clouds. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the early week forecast.

Eventually by mid to late week the front will slide south and a little mid level moisture will return along the front to give us a small shot at seeing a few showers late Thursday into Friday. Another big cool down will come our way after highs reach the mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll see highs slide down into the 60s by Friday and for the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing plenty of sunshine and 70s through the early week forecast.

