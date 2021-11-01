Advertisement

NewsChannel 7 vandalized, on-air signal impacted

WJHG
WJHG(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At approximately 9:30 p.m. October 31st, an individual vandalized transmitting equipment at WJHG studios located at 8195 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, affecting the distribution of WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-My Network, The Circle Network, ION Network, Dabl Network, and Heroes & Icons Network.

We are currently working to resolve the issues caused by this vandalism and to restore our broadcast signals as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

To watch our newscasts, you can watch our livestream here on our website, on our WJHG news app, or on VUit.com

