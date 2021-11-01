Advertisement

Several left injured after car crash in Southport

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An 18-year-old woman from Panama City is in critical condition after a crash on Halloween night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Ford Ranger crossed the center grass median at Highway 77 and Scurlock Road around 8 P.M. hitting a Honda Accord. Troopers say after hitting the Honda, the Ford Ranger then hit a Chevy Colorado. The driver and passenger in the Ford Ranger were thrown from the vehicle. The passenger is in critical condition. The 19-year-old driver has minor injuries. The drivers in the other vehicles also have minor injuries.

