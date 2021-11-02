Holly Fair 2021 is just over a week away

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebecca Windham with Jr. League of Panama City joined WJHG live in the studio to talk about the upcoming Holly Fair.

This is the 32nd year of the Holly Fair. The festivities kick off Thursday, November 11th, with a preview party, where you can enjoy a live and silent auction. There’s a champagne brunch the Friday morning before the southern holiday shopping event begins.

Holly Fair 2021 will be held at Edgewater Beach Resort, from November 11th - 14th, 2021.

The Junior League of Panama City is an organization of women who host the event. They’re committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

100% of the net proceeds raised through the Holly Fair will support the programs and mission of The Junior League of Panama City.

