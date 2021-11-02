Jackson County looks to improve Spring and Winter tourism

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winter creeps closer, Jackson County tourism begins to decline. That’s why County officials may have an idea on how to keep the tourism numbers consistent throughout the year.

It can be easy to find outdoor activities in Jackson County in the summer months, and there are an abundance of tourists to show for it. However, During the winter and spring, the tourists seem to head back home.

“We see a little bit of a different trend than our neighbors down on the coast, where spring is not a big season for us,” said Christy Andreason, Executive Director of the Tourist Development Council. “It’s one of our lowest months of visitation. We’ve got a little bit of lower months during the fall in the winter.”

Now, County officials are working on a new strategic sports plan to keep tourism consistent throughout the year.

“We would look at all of our facilities kind of as a whole, and we just kind of take a whole look at what we’ve got, what our opportunities are, kind of look at what we have in the region, maybe things that we could complement without being in competition,” said Andreason.

They’ve already taken small steps towards that plan. Officials said disk golf is one of the most popular up-and-coming sports, and a course has already been set up at Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna.

Bringing all of these new opportunities to the community will not only help restaurants, hotels and small business owners; It will also help the kids of the community.

“What we’re hoping is that maybe it creates some new opportunities for the youth here and opens some new doors that we hadn’t considered before,” Andreason said.

Officials said they hope to get the ball rolling on this project in the next few months, but for now, there are community events being offered almost every weekend throughout the county.

