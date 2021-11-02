Kids ages 5 through 11 could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. Now it’s up to the Centers for Disease Control to make it accessible to families. The CDC’s advisors are set to meet Tuesday to make a final vote before an official recommendation is made.

Local pediatricians like Dr. Ahmed Rezk, are already talking to parents about it. “We have a lot of families asking about the vaccination for their kids from 5 to 11 and whether they should get it or not get it, and what they should be looking for,” Dr. Rezk said.

The dosage of the vaccine could be different than what is currently available.

“It’s going to be a more diluted dose. It’s going to be 10 micrograms which is a more diluted dose as compared to the 30 micrograms which is given right now,” Dr. Rezk said.

According to the FDA, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in kids within this age group. A safety study took place in 3,100 children aged 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and had no side effects detected.

“After we get the approval from the CDC we should definitely give the vaccine as soon as possible,” Dr. Rezk said.

So who will get it? Dr. Rezk says parents who are already vaccinated seem to be more open to getting their children the shots.

“Because they have been vaccinated and they want to protect their kids as well, they want them vaccinated as well,” Dr. Rezk said.

But some parents are still hesitant.

“That has to be respected...all their questions should be answered and discussed and I feel they should not give the vaccine to their children until they feel very comfortable and feel that it is safe enough,” Dr. Rezk said.

He says that community outreach and education are very important during times like these. Parents and families can call the office, and they will be happy to answer any questions or concerns about the vaccine.

