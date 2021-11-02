Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for WJHG vandal

Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement is looking for the man who vandalized NewsChannel 7′s station equipment Sunday night.

Do you recognize this man? Surveillance video caught him vandalizing the satellites behind our station.

When our station lost contact with multiple networks, one of our employees walked outside to check on our equipment. That’s when the employee saw this man outside. When our employee spoke with the suspect, the suspect took off.

The man is described as a white man with a thin build. He was wearing a dark jacket, sweatshirt, camo pants, a dark-colored hat, and shoes.

If you recognize this man, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

Crews worked around the clock and were able to get the channels back on the air Tuesday.

