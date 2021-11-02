Local church feeding those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Baptist Church in Downtown Panama City has been feeding families for about 40 years now.

“Our church, our pastor, all the staff members, wants us to be a lighthouse to the community,” Joe Bailey, a volunteer, said.

The church provides a beacon of hope and food to fill stomachs to those who need it.

“We have the food pantry here for folks,” Bailey said. “We just want to reach the community for God’s glory.”

It’s a community the First Baptist Church doesn’t want to leave.

“We want to help all the folks down here in the center of Panama City because we’re really the only church doing anything like this down here,” David Smith, the food drive organizer, said. “We had an opportunity to move out to the suburbs, but we want to stay right here in the middle of downtown.”

Every other Monday folks can find boxes of food filled to the brim at the Family Life Center. Cars typically stretch two blocks waiting for items like bread, cereal, and pasta. Organizers also give everyone a source of protein.

“We’ve got plenty of chicken,” Smith said. “Everybody wants some type of meat, they like chicken, we’ve got it.”

With the holidays just around the corner, the church is ready to provide for that, too.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Smith said. “We’re going to try and give out big chicken, dressing, whatever else goes with it.”

Volunteers are just happy to be doing their part to help the community, no matter the time of year.

“We’re just really thankful that we can help,” Bailey said.

First Baptist Church hopes to start hosting these food drives every week at the start of the new year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.