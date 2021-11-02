Local organizations fundraising to feed hungry children in the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach is getting ready for its Arts Builds Hearts fundraiser.

The event will be on Friday, November 5th, at the Todd Herendeen Theater. There, you can find art, sports, and music memorabilia auction items to bid on. There will be a silent and live auction.

The auction preview will begin at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.

To get in on the fun, you can still purchase a ticket. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event, but there is limited capacity and tickets are first come first serve. To purchase tickets before, you can email jeannie7997@gmail.com.

The event aims to raise money for Back Pack Blessings, which helps feed hungry children in the community.

For more information on the event and how it is helping better the community, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

