Advertisement

Local organizations fundraising to feed hungry children in the community

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach is getting ready for its Arts Builds Hearts fundraiser.

The event will be on Friday, November 5th, at the Todd Herendeen Theater. There, you can find art, sports, and music memorabilia auction items to bid on. There will be a silent and live auction.

The auction preview will begin at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.

To get in on the fun, you can still purchase a ticket. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event, but there is limited capacity and tickets are first come first serve. To purchase tickets before, you can email jeannie7997@gmail.com.

The event aims to raise money for Back Pack Blessings, which helps feed hungry children in the community.

For more information on the event and how it is helping better the community, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit was at NewsChannel 7's station Monday...
NewsChannel 7 vandalized, on-air signal impacted
police lights
Several left injured after car crash in Southport
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
The plaza holds 5 units.
Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit
After initially telling three professors they could not testify against the state in an...
UF Professors Under Fire

Latest News

Art available at the auction
Arts Builds Hearts Fundraiser
The church is located in Downtown Panama City.
Local church feeding those in need
The Commodores scrap their way through Monday season opener
Commodores open the season with a win Monday
Walton County Code Compliance officials told the homeowner the banner was in violation of the...
Santa Rosa Beach homeowner flies Trump banners, code enforcement threatens fines