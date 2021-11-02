Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Cool and sunny weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The month of November has gotten off to a nice start with pleasantly cool temperatures in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall to near 50 inland and into the mid 50s at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. A cold front arrives Thursday/Friday that will bring a small chance of rain, but the bigger impact will be the coldest temps this season so far with highs Friday through the weekend in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plaza holds 5 units.
Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
police lights
Several left injured after car crash in Southport
The Bay County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit was at NewsChannel 7's station Monday...
NewsChannel 7 vandalized, on-air signal impacted
Members of the Bay County Planning Commission gathered at the Latitude Margaritaville property...
Latitude Margaritaville housing development update

Latest News

Rain chances will increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's cool temperatures.
Monday Forecast
Sunny and mild weather will be our story as we start a new month and new week!
Halloween Night Looks Spectacular, Mild & Sunny Monday Ahead!
Cool and clear for the trick or treaters!
Saturday Night Halloween Weekend Forecast