Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The month of November has gotten off to a nice start with pleasantly cool temperatures in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall to near 50 inland and into the mid 50s at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. A cold front arrives Thursday/Friday that will bring a small chance of rain, but the bigger impact will be the coldest temps this season so far with highs Friday through the weekend in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

