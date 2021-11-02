NewsChannel 7 back on air!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Operations at all networks that operate out of WJHG are back to normal. We are continuing to stabilize our systems, so there may be an occasional outage that we will continue to address. At this time we are still working closely with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to identify a suspect who trespassed onto our station property Sunday night and cut several critical connections to our satellites. The person responsible for this vandalism will face the maximum penalty under the law for this offense.

