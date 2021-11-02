Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. But those clear skies and light to calm winds are allowing maximum cooling to occur. Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 40s inland to low 50s on the coast.

A bit of patchy fog could develop early on this morning, especially around the Tri-State where we’re coolest to the dew point. Any fog wouldn’t present much of a travel concern and won’t last much past sunrise.

Be sure to dress warmly out the door this morning. But once again, make sure you can shed some layers into the afternoon as temperatures warm under sunshine. We’ll reach the upper 60s to low 70s by lunchtime with highs this afternoon topping out in the seasonal mid 70s. With plenty of sunshine today, that will feel great!

We’ll keep another beauty in store for tomorrow as we await a weak frontal boundary to slide south for the end of the week. Clouds increase tomorrow with temperatures running fairly similar to what we have today.

The cold front will pair up with some moisture moving in from the west to create a late day rain chance for Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday morning. We’re not expecting much more than a few tenths of an inch, if that, as most may not see any rain.

Once the front slides southeast of our area Friday morning, we’ll see the rain chances end and temperatures cool off! Highs on Friday may only reach the mid 60s with a bit of cloud cover adding to the chill. We’ll keep highs in the mid 60s into the weekend, however, we’ll at least get plenty of sunshine.

For today, sunny skies with seasonal highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another beauty ahead for Wednesday with clouds increasing late in the day ahead of a cold front stirring late week rain chances and a cool down.

