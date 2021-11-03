All tricks and no treats in Lynn Haven during Halloween weekend, police investigating stolen vehicles and break-ins

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was a different type of Halloween activity happening in Bay County over the weekend.

“Some kids did some early trick or treating in our community,” said Ricky Ramie, Chief of Police for the Lynn Haven Police Department. “Found some unlocked vehicles with the keys in them, one had a gun in it.”

In the New Hampshire and Main Avenue area of Lynn Haven, two cars were stolen along with multiple car break-ins on Saturday.

One suspect has been arrested. Lynn Haven Police are still working to arrest two more suspects. They are all between the ages of 15 and 16.

“They all will be charged, once we get identification together of the other two, will be charged with grand theft, two counts of that,” Chief Ramie said. “Two counts of burglary of a vehicle, and one of them could be charged with armed burglary because he armed himself while inside the vehicle.”

Lynn Haven Police said they do everything they can to keep residents safe, but they need the community’s help.

“You’ve got to lock your vehicle,” Chief Ramie said. “If you have a weapon you need to treat that weapon just like it’s in your home.”

Lynn Haven Police said all four cars that were hit by thieves were left unlocked.

Technology has made remembering small tasks even easier.

“Do everything within your power to lock your vehicle,” Chief Ramie said. “A lot of vehicles, especially the new ones, you have an app on your phone and you can actually set your app to lock your car for you just as a backup if you didn’t.”

Officers also encourage the 9 p.m. Routine which reminds folks to check if their cars are locked at 9 o’clock each night.

