Anchorage Children’s Home hosts a job fair

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anchorage Children’s Home Executive Director Joel Booth joined NewsChannel 7 live in the studio Wednesday morning to talk about their upcoming job fair.

The event will be held at CareerSource Gulf Coast on Tuesday, November 9th. You can stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

They have opportunities in family counseling, shelter management, street outreach, and youth support specialty.

For more information on Anchorage Children’s Home and the upcoming job fair, click the video attached to this web script.

