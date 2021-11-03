Body found at jetties in St. Andrew State Park identified

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found on Tuesday from the rocks at the jetties inside St. Andrew State Park.

In a news release, BCSO officials said the body has been identified as that of Jonathan Lee Sampson, 30. Sampson had been reported missing to the Panama City Beach Police Department. He was last seen on October 29, 2021. His body has been turned over to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said they recovered the body of Jonathan Lee Sampson Tuesday near the jetties at St. Andrews State Park. (PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of FWC and the United States Coast Guard, recovered the body.

The BCSO is working with the Panama City Police Department on this case. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.