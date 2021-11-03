Advertisement

Dirt road stabilization continues in Bay County, inflation may halt projects

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dirt road stabilization projects are continuing around Bay County. Tuesday morning at the County Commission meeting, an Urban Local Dirt Road Contract was awarded.

It was awarded to American Sand and Asphalt Paving. The project will cost $864,770.50.

There are 10 small dirt roads in this project that will be paved: Hall Avenue, W. Orlando Road, Hyde Avenue, Evelyn Avenue, Glenview Avenue, Lorado Avenue, Naples Avenue, T Street, E. 21st Plaza, and Virginia Court.

Construction is expected to begin in January of 2022.

Continuing to stabilize these smaller roads will allow the county to move on to bigger projects.

“We’re going to be able to pave these short roads, the graters will just hopscotch around taking care of them,” Bill Dozier, Bay County Commissioner, said. “One block here one block there. This will help on that avenue to be able to free up some graters and allow them to focus their time on the longer roads.”

Although this project is moving forward, other county projects may not be so lucky. Inflation is taking its toll right here in Bay County, causing some project costs to go up by 30%. It’s forcing funding from non-priority projects to move to priority projects.

“The economy is not in our favor on pricing,” Bob Majka, Bay County Commission County Manager, said. “It may mean these projects get done a little later than we planned. It means some of them we may just delay until the economy rebounds, and we see the inflation pass through the system and we can get back to more reasonable prices.”

The county is unsure what projects will be affected by this, but the budget will be discussed at the next Bay County Commission meeting on November 16th.

