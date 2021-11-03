Event to assist homeless veterans taking place in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A community-based intervention program aimed at helping homeless veterans will be taking place in Panama City this Friday.

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials, the event will take place on November 5, from 9AM-1PM inside the Student Union East at Gulf Coast State College, located at 5230 W. US 98. During the Homeless Veteran Stand Down event, food, shelter, clothing, toiletries, health screenings, haircuts, housing referrals, employment services and substance abuse treatment will be offered.

According to CareerSource officials as of January 2020, Florida had more than 2,400 homeless veterans in need of resources to help them get back on their feet.

More than 30 agencies and organizations will be represented during Friday’s event.

