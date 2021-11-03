Fall Festival raising money for senior programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging will host its annual Fall Festival on November 6th.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and wrap-up at 2:30 p.m. All the fun can be found at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.

There will be plenty of items to shop for, a silent auction, food, music, and you could even have the chance to win a car!

All of the money raised will go right back to the Council on Aging to fund its programs that help so many in the community. You can learn more about the organization by visiting its Facebook here, or the event by clicking here.

To learn more about how important it is to raise money for the Bay County Council on Aging, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

