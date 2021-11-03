Advertisement

Free dental and medical services offered for veterans this Friday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - PanCare will host its annual STAND UP FOR VETERANS EVENT, taking place at all PanCare dental and medical clinics on Friday, November 5.

PanCare is providing dental and medical services at no cost to Veterans as a way to recognize and express our gratitude to those who have served our country.

Veterans will be provided a dental exam, followed by cleaning, filling, or extraction at no-cost at any of our PanCare dental clinics.

Veterans will also receive medical services at no cost, including an ear and eye exam as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and oxygen level screening at each of our PanCare medical clinics.

Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling the clinic most convenient for them. Walk-ins are welcome, appointments preferred. Please bring your DD-214 to verify veteran status.

Blountstown - Calhoun County

(Medical)  850.674.2244

Bonifay - Holmes County

(Medical) 850.547.5547

Bristol - Liberty County

(Medical) 850.643.1155

Carrabelle - Franklin County

(Dental)  850.697.5000

Chipley - Washington County

(Medical) 850.676.4926

Freeport - Walton County

(Medical & Dental) 850.880.6568

Malone - Jackson County

(Medical & Dental) 850.569.2053

Marianna - Jackson County

(Medical & Dental) 850.394.4907

Panama City - Bay County

(Dental) 850.767.3350

Panama City - Bay County

(Medical) 850.747.5272

Port St. Joe - Gulf County

(Medical & Dental)  850.229.1043

Wewahitchka - Gulf County

(Dental)  850.639.2028

Youngstown - Bay County

(Medical & Dental) 850.753.3246

