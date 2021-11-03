Advertisement

Inmate gets 20 years for attacking Gulf County prison guard

Inmate Jose Moreira was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a 2017 riot at...
Inmate Jose Moreira was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a 2017 riot at the Gulf County Correctional Institution in which a law enforcement officer was stabbed multiple times.(14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An inmate found guilty last week of attacking a correctional officer at Gulf County Correctional Institution in 2017 will spend two more decades behind bars.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Jose Moreira, 30, was found guilty on October 28 of aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer by a jury of his peers. Basford said Moreira was one of several inmates charged during a 2017 riot incident at the facility that resulted in the officer receiving several stab wounds.

State Attorney Basford said Moreira received a stiffer sentence because he qualified as a habitual offender. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

