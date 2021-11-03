Inmate gets 20 years for attacking Gulf County prison guard

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An inmate found guilty last week of attacking a correctional officer at Gulf County Correctional Institution in 2017 will spend two more decades behind bars.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Jose Moreira, 30, was found guilty on October 28 of aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer by a jury of his peers. Basford said Moreira was one of several inmates charged during a 2017 riot incident at the facility that resulted in the officer receiving several stab wounds.

State Attorney Basford said Moreira received a stiffer sentence because he qualified as a habitual offender. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

