Jackson County 4-H holds Ag Adventure

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret that agriculture is important to Jackson County, but some of the youngest members of the community may not know how important farming is.

Officials say cotton and peanuts are two of the biggest crops grown in the county, and many people believe it’s important to teach students about how these things are grown.

“Most kids don’t even have grandparents that were farmers back in the day, and so it’s important that we get them back here on the farm and that they get to have these experiences so that they understand where their food and fiber is coming from,” 4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell.

To help educate the students, Jackson County 4-H is hosting Ag Adventures, and more than 600 students are gaining hands-on experience from this program.

“We’ve got a cotton station, we’ve got a peanut station, a corn maze, lots of different crops that are grown right here in Jackson County,” Chappell said.

However, the kids aren’t only being taught about traditional crops, they’re also learning about forestry.

“We are here talking to them about forestry, just trees and trees are good, they do a lot of good things for us when we don’t cut them down, but we’re also just letting them know that sometimes...it’s okay to cut a tree down to make things out of, some everyday products,” Jackson County Forester Barry Stafford said.

Officials say they hope the kids will walk away with more knowledge about how agriculture helps the county in which they live.

