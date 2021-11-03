Lead Coalition of Bay County receives donation towards STEM programs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Making sure children in our area have a bright future, that’s what one person is hoping to do with a recent donation to the Lead Coalition of Bay County -- and it’s all in honor of a notable name.

Many children hope they can get the best education, but some children might not know how to achieve that.

“Gayle Littleton, is aware of that and wants to help make a difference in the lives of the children in the neighborhoods we target in Glenwood, Milleville, and The Hill in St. Andrews,” Lead Coalition of Bay County Executive director Janice Lucas said.

The Lead Coalition of Bay County received a $10,000 pledge from Gayle. Gayle’s request was that it be used for two things, youth development. and be named in her mothers honor, Ginger Littleton.

“She’s worked really, really hard all these years and she feels it’s not only her privilege, but her responsibility to give back to her community, which is us,” Retired FSU Panama City STEM Institute Director Ginger Littleton said.

The Ginger Littleton Youth Development Fund will go towards creating educational opportunities for minority children to learn and grow.

“We want to connect kids from these communities, these neighborhoods, with the many opportunities for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics here in Bay County,” said Lucas.

They said this money will go towards STEM programs and education, summer camps, college tours, and military base open houses. With STEM programs at the forefront because of countless opportunities in our area.

“We have the Navy base, we have the Air Force base, we have businesses whether it’s construction or research and development like ARA. So we have opportunities right here in our backyard and we want our children, all of our children, to be able to access those opportunities,” said Littleton.

With hopes that investing in our children, means investing in the future of our area.

A private fundraiser event was held Tuesday evening at 131 Events by Trigo in hopes of doubling the money. For more information on how to donate to help further kids’ education, visit Donate Lead Coalition.

